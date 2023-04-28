ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two U.S. Army helicopters returning from a training flight crashed Thursday near Healy, according to Army officials.
No additional details were immediately available. First responders are at the scene of the crash.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two U.S. Army helicopters returning from a training flight crashed Thursday near Healy, according to Army officials.
No additional details were immediately available. First responders are at the scene of the crash.
The two AH-64 Apache helicopters are from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, Army officials said. The incident is under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available, the Army said in a written statement.
Each helicopter had two soldiers on board, U.S. Army Alaska spokesperson John Pennell said in an email.
Healy is about 100 road miles south of Fairbanks, and about 250 miles north of Anchorage.
In February, an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during takeoff after it stopped to refuel at the Talkeetna Airport, injuring two soldiers. That aircraft was part of a group of four Apache helicopters that were traveling from Fort Wainwright to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for training.
In March, nine soldiers were killed in Kentucky when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed while conducting a nighttime training exercise.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.