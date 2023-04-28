US-NEWS-ALASKA-ARMY-HELICOPTER-CRASH-DMT

An AH-64 Apache helicopter. Two of the Army's helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed during a training flight near Healy, Alaska. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two U.S. Army helicopters returning from a training flight crashed Thursday near Healy, according to Army officials.

No additional details were immediately available. First responders are at the scene of the crash.

