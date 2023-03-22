ag james

State Attorney General Letitia A. James holds a stuffed teddy bear that Harris Jewelry used to lure people in the door of their storefront in the Salmon Run Mall. She held a news conference in July at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown regarding a settlement against the retailer. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — State Attorney General Letitia A. James issued a reminder Wednesday that servicemembers and veterans who were scammed by a national jewelry store chain that had a location in the Salmon Run Mall should file claims to receive refunds from the Harris Jewelry settlement before an April 15 deadline.

In July, Ms. James came to Watertown to announce that her office, along with the Federal Trade Commission, had reached an agreement with Harris to end its deceptive marketing practices that targeted 443 servicemembers and veterans in New York alone.

