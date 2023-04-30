Army halts flights after 3 die in crash

An AH-64 Apache helicopter. Two of the Army’s helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment crashed during a training flight near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring another. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Army on Friday ordered a halt to all nonessential training flights following the crash Thursday of two Apache helicopters in Interior Alaska after the military aircraft collided near Healy returning from a training mission.

Both AH-64 Apache helicopters had two soldiers on board — all from the 11th Airborne Division’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright in the Fairbanks area, Army officials said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.