Deadline next week to file for retroactive VA benefits

Sgt. Ryan G. Mason, a Carthage native, left, poses for a photograph while in the U.S. Army. He died in 2021 of esophageal cancer resulting from his exposure to burn pit toxins. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — The opportunity for retroactive benefits for veterans made ill or disabled by exposure to toxic chemicals during their tours of duty in the late 1960s through 2001 under the PACT Act will expire on Aug. 9 unless veterans show their “intent to claim” to the Department of Veterans Affairs by that date.

Veterans who have exposure-related illnesses since Sept. 11, 2001, can ensure their benefit enrollment is backdated to last year to maximize benefits they may receive if they also show their intent to make a claim by Aug. 9.

