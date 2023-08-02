LOWVILLE — The opportunity for retroactive benefits for veterans made ill or disabled by exposure to toxic chemicals during their tours of duty in the late 1960s through 2001 under the PACT Act will expire on Aug. 9 unless veterans show their “intent to claim” to the Department of Veterans Affairs by that date.
Veterans who have exposure-related illnesses since Sept. 11, 2001, can ensure their benefit enrollment is backdated to last year to maximize benefits they may receive if they also show their intent to make a claim by Aug. 9.
In both cases, eligible veterans are those who served in certain locations during certain time periods that were expanded in the act and have health issues that are now presumed to be related to toxic chemical exposure including various cancers and lung diseases.
In general, the enrollment period for VA benefits and disability in exposure cases was extended from five years after discharge to 10 years for combat veterans after Sept. 11, 2001, and claims can be made at any time.
Former service people who are already enrolled in other VA programs but either had an exposure claim denied or have not yet made a claim are encouraged to do so now and so are the families of deceased vets who suffered from or died because of exposure-related diseases. Enrollment with the VA is not required to have a claim under the PACT Act considered.
The bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act — the PACT Act — signed into law last year, changed the way the VA approaches claims of toxic exposure-related illnesses by ensuring that a connection between the illness and a veteran’s service is “presumed” instead of something that needed proving as in the past.
“The goal of the law is to eliminate the red tape and bureaucratic road blocks that have made it difficult for veterans to establish how their health conditions were connected to their military service,” according to the White House’s web page on the Act.
According to VA statements, the PACT Act is “perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion” in its history.
According to David L. Pavey, director of Veterans Services for Jefferson and Lewis counties, about 69 veterans have either filed a claim or their intent to file a claim and in Lewis County, there have been 34 submissions, four of which are for Dependent Indemnity Compensation for survivors of a veteran who had been denied in the past.
Michael L. Boprey, director of vet services in St. Lawrence County said there are no statistics available for that county.
According to the Census Bureau, Jefferson County has more veterans than any other county in the state with 13.2% or about 9,829 veterans, while St. Lawrence County has 7,342 vets — about 8.5% of the county’s population — and Lewis County comes in at 8.1% of the residents, about 1,636 veterans.
Nationally, there were about 815,000 claims by the end of April with about 215,400 backlogged with each claim taking on average 115 days to complete. About 96% of the claims are being approved.
The list of service locations, times and exposures that are now presumed to have potentially caused certain diseases and are eligible for VA benefit claims include:
n Enewetak Atoll, Marshall Islands — Cleanup of nuclear detonations from 1977 to 1980, radiation exposure
n Palomares, Spain — From an air collision that released thermonuclear weapons between Jan. 1966 and March 31, 1967, radiation exposure
n Thule, Greenland — Response to a B-52 fire and crash releasing thermonuclear weapons from January to September 1968, radiation exposure
An expansion in the definition of the service description for Agent Orange exposure is included in the Act for the following locations and time periods:
n Vietnam — Jan. 9, 1962 to May 7, 1975; Jan.
n Thailand — Jan. 9, 1962 to June 30, 1976
n Laos — Dec. 1, 1965 to Sept. 30, 1969
n Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province, Cambodia — April 16, 1969 to April 30, 1969
n Guam, American Samoa and their territorial waters — Jan. 9, 1962 to July 31, 1980; The Johnson Atoll between Jan. 1, 1972 and Sept. 30, 1977 or a ship that called at the atoll
For Agent Orange exposure, some diseases were added to those that could have been caused by what the act refers to as “certain herbicide agents” that now trigger a presumption of connection with service in those locations including hypertension.
n Persian Gulf War locations (Afghanistan, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Jordan) — Signs of Gulf War Illness which includes a number of conditions that “became manifest to any degree at any time” during service wars in the region until the present;
n Burn pit and other toxic exposure — the emergence or worsening of a number of diseases after service even if “there is no record of evidence of such disease during the period of such service.” The diseases include head, neck, respiratory, gastrointestinal, reproductive, lymphoma and lymphomatic cancer of any type as well as kidney, brain, melanoma and pancreatic cancer as well as 12 long diseases and any other disease for which a connection may be found through additional research.
Veterans and surviving family members can automatically submit an intent to claim by starting an online exposure claim form on the VA website which ensures the back-dated enrollment to Aug. 10, 2022.
Alternatively, an “intent to file” form can be downloaded from VA.gov or picked up at a local veterans service office or can be called in at 800-827-1000.
More information and assistance in filing can be found at American Legions, Veterans of Foreign War and other veteran organizations or go to VA.gov.
