Biden sees need for better evacuation plans

Taliban fighters stand ready as the militant group secures the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in the wake of the American forces completing their withdrawal from the country in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged that the tumultuous Afghanistan withdrawal underscored the need to better plan and more quickly implement evacuations from conflict zones in an after-action report, even as aides sought to put much of the blame on former President Donald Trump.

The United States must “plan early and extensively for low-probability, high-risk scenarios” — and has already shifted strategies in other conflicts including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Thursday. As part of the review, the administration released a 12-page document and is sharing classified assessments from the Defense and State departments with Congress.

Tribune Wire

