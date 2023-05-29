A Memorial Day parade, hosted by the Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 in conjunction with Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 78, was held Monday.
The Carthage Central High School marching band provided music. Parade participants also included local police agencies, Carthage Central School JROTC, members of VFW and its Auxiliary, American Legion and its Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Dave Elliot driving the Hornets “B” truck, American Legion Classic Car Show vehicles transporting veterans, fire departments from Carthage, West Carthage, Great Bend, Natural Bridge, Deferiet, and the Carthadians Motorcycle Club.
