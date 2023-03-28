CARTHAGE — Decades ago when Vietnam veterans returned from war, many were not give the best reception. Some were spat upon and called names.
Nothing can make up for past wrongs, but Carthage veterans organizations are trying to give their comrades the appreciation they deserve.
In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day this week and to give Vietnam veterans the welcome home they did not have, the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 hosted a Vietnam Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday.
About a dozen Vietnam-era veterans participated in the procession through the downtown sections of Carthage and West Carthage along with the 10th Mountain Division Band and color guard and representatives of the two veterans organizations.
“I talked with each of the veterans after the parade and they were really impressed by the 10th Mountain’s participation,” American Legion Commander Janice M. Gravely said. “They all said it is a start.”
She said the veterans were also touched by the presence of the Augustinian Academy students who stood outside St. James Church waving flags and cheering.
“The students touched them more than anything else,” the commander said. “They are our future.”
Carthage Savings and Loan had its front window painted with an American eagle and flag with the message “Welcome Home.” The bank’s employees came out to watch the parade, waving flags as the veterans passed by. Commander Gravely said employees of Independent Medical Evaluation Co. and patrons of the Wicked Wench also turned out for the parade.
People came from surrounding communities to watch the inaugural Vietnam War Veterans Day parade.
Teresa Moorefield came from Adams to the parade in honor of her father.
She shared that her father was a Marine stationed at Camp Carroll in 1967 and 1968.
“He was at the DMZ (demilitarized zone) but never crossed it,” she said, noting that he was in frontline communications and at age 26 he was considered an old man.
“This is nice,” she said of the parade. “They deserve this.”
Ms. Moorefield said her father died in 2010 from the effects of Agent Orange, the toxic herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War to eliminate forest cover and crops.
Prior to the parade, the active-duty military members and veterans gathered at the Elks Lodge 1762.
Cpl. Tina Walker with the color guard said it was an honor to be part of recognizing the Vietnam-era veterans.
“It’s about time — this has been a long time coming,” she said.
Having been deployed herself, she said she could not imagine coming home without a positive welcome.
“I’m happy they are making this a tradition,” she said.
“It’s about time,” Douglas Babcock, Deferiet, said as he waited for the parade to begin. “It’s just 50 years too late.”
Mr. Babcock was a Marine serving in Vietnam in 1969 for 17 months.
“There was no welcome home then — the west coast was terrible, the east coast wasn’t as bad, not as many hippies there,” he recalled, noting the previous year had been the worst to come home. “The Tet Offensive was in 1968 — it was a bad year for anyone in country.”
Morris Parish Sr., Evans Mills, said he was appreciative of the parade and efforts now to make up for the mistreatment of veterans of his era. He noted however, his return was not as bad as some.
“I wasn’t spat on or anything — just shunned,” he said.
Mr. Parish served with the 9th Infantry Division in 1966.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day, celebrated March 29, commemorates the day in 1973 when the U.S. military ended its combat operations in Vietnam.
In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Carthage veterans organizations will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Church on State Street.
Held in conjunction with the Carthage Legion’s weekly health-check brunch, the ceremony will be held at the church due to its size and close proximately to the post.
The ceremony will include talks by keynote speaker Jane Reape, National Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary president; Commander Gravely; and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Joseph Butler Jr.; along with participation of Michael Booth, VFW Post 7227 commander. The Carthage Central High School JROTC will conduct the MIA/POW table ceremony. Designated soldiers from 10th Mountain will present pins and certificates to the Vietnam veterans or their surviving family members.
Veterans and the public are welcome to attend the brunch at the post, 415 West St., prior to or after the ceremony.
