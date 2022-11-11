CARTHAGE — As has been the tradition at Carthage Elementary, students’ family members who are or have served in the military were invited to the school in observance of Veterans Day.
Leading up to the ceremony, students learned about the day that honors veterans. The students decorated the hallways outside of their classrooms, made patriotic hats and created cards and letters to present to the veterans.
Prior to school dismissal Thursday, about 40 veterans and family members gathered in the school’s main lobby. School principal Hope Foy welcomed the group and spoke of the importance of the military to the school district, which has 719 military families. She stressed the sacrifice of the family members who support the service members, noting the Department of Defense recognizes November as the month of the military family.
At the conclusion of her remarks, Mrs. Foy read a poem by Cheryl Dyson titled “Veterans Day.”
Falling into formation behind fourth grade ambassadors, Genesis Bluto and Adicha Preston, current service members, many in uniform, and other veterans, many wearing hats denoting their service, marched around the interior of the school. As the veterans walked through the decorated hallways, students waved flags, applauded and cheered.
Vietnam veteran Donald Dupell of Brownville, a member of American Legion 588, was touched by the Veterans Day observance he attended at the request of his granddaughter Hannah Web. Mr. Dupell, a Navy Seabee, served from 1968 to 1969 — 119 days in country.
“Anything is great,” Mr. Dupell said, noting that Vietnam veterans did not get the welcome home other veterans have.
Aiyala Kirk, who served in the Navy from 2006 to 2014, came at the invitation of her daughter Mya.
“It was beautiful, just awesome,” she said, adding that it was important to her to be there for her daughter since her husband is deployed.
Fort Drum soldier 1st Sgt. Melvern Allenpeort, who has served for 13 years, was invited by his son, Alfred, a first grader.
“It was very nice,” he said. “It was put together very nicely and gave off good energy.”
Tammey Lortie, fourth grade teacher, said she has been organizing this celebration for the past 14 years.
“I think it’s important to celebrate those who have sacrificed the most for our country,” Mrs. Lortie said. “During COVID we created videos with messages from our students to our veterans that we shared with our families via Parent Square to continue honoring them even though we couldn’t come together at school.”
