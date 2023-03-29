CARTHAGE — The resounding message to the Vietnam veterans gathered Wednesday at St. James Church for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony was “welcome home.”
Hosted by the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, the recognition was held in conjunction with the Carthage Legion’s weekly health-check brunch and was at the church due to its size and close proximity to the post.
American Legion commander Janice M. Gravely and VFW Commander Michael Booth gave welcoming remarks.
They explained the “national commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the president in 2012. Its primary purpose — to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.”
The veteran organizations leaders vowed “to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”
Vietnam-era veterans are anyone who served in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, the commanders pointed out, adding that “no distinction is being made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period.
“All were called to serve, none could self-determine where they were stationed, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior,” they said. “Each person who served during this period earned and rightly deserves our profound thanks.”
Commander Gravely promised that this celebration along with the parade will be held at least for the next two years and urged everyone to set aside time next year to attend the events.
The Carthage Central High School JROTC presented the colors followed by the singing of the National Anthem by members the St. James Family Choir under the direction of Michael Perfetto. Commander Booth led those in attendance in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an invocation by Chaplain William Smith, 1-10 Attack Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.
The chaplain prayed that those gathered were “reminded that our freedom was purchased at a high cost and should not be taken for granted.”
He also recognized the suffering veterans’ families have endured. In closing, he thanked all the veterans present and asked for protection for them throughout the year to enable them to “come together in fellowship with one another and share their experiences.”
The JROTC cadets performed the POW/MIA Table Ceremony to remind of the sacrifices of those groups of service members.
James Sheets, past commander of VFW Post 7227, introduced the keynote speaker Jane Reape, president of the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
After joining the auxiliary under the eligibility of her late husband, James, who served in the Air Force, 1961-1983, Mrs. Reape served the organization in many capacities at the local, county, district, state and now national levels. Besides holding offices, she worked with the scholarship programs, Americanism and youth activities. In addition, the West Carthage resident is active in the community as a member of the American Legion Post, Ave Maria Circle, Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and Honor Flight Committee.
Mrs. Reape thanked Commander Gravely for organizing the recognition service for the second year.
“It’s been her mission the past several years to establish this ceremony,” the keynote speaker said.
She pointed out the Vietnam War era was a difficult time.
“We are here to thank all the brave men and women, living and deceased, who served our country during the difficult days of the Vietnam War,” she said. “We will always remember your courage, dedication, and sacrifice. We honor the service of the over 7 million men and women who served during the Vietnam Era and the 10 million families who worried, prayed and awaited the return of their loved ones. We remember the over 50,000 whose names are etched on the Vietnam Wall. We honor all who served during this time making no distinction where they served whether in country or elsewhere. You signed the same blank check and served where our country sent you.”
She pointed out that most of the Vietnam War veterans were fresh out of high school when they enlisted or were drafted.
“Many came from cities, villages and farms most had never left home, traveled outside of the county much less outside of the country,” she said. “You served during a very turbulent time in our country. There were violent protests, you were called terrible names and spit on. Your only offense was serving the country you loved and protecting the very ones who were disparaging you. There were no uninjured in this war whether it was a physical or mental wound. Your country exposed you to toxic chemicals and then fought caring for you.”
Mrs. Reape said that despite their treatment, the veterans still became vital parts of the community, volunteering through organizations.
“Because of your dedication never again will one generation of veterans abandon another. Your service to your country, your community and our citizens did not end with your military service,” she said. “We are forever grateful you were born, served our country and chose to live in our towns. I apologize on behalf of our fellow countrymen for the way you were treated.”
The VFW national president ended her speech with a quote, “To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen — to be forgotten is the worst.”
Special remarks were given by Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Joseph Butler Jr.
He began his talk with “two very simple words — welcome home.”
“These words are simple, but yet once forgotten,” Mr. Butler said. “An older friend of mine and a Vietnam Veteran who has since passed conveyed to me once how painful the absence of these words were, and yet how welcome they became when finally heard years later. So I hope this is not the first time, nor the last time you hear those precious two words, but I say again, welcome home.”
He pointed out the conflict in Vietnam took an enormous human cost: 48,000 U.S. service members paid the ultimate sacrifice, more than 300,000 were wounded. Vietnamese casualties between soldiers and civilians are estimated up to 3 million. More than 8 million men and women were on active duty during the war between 1964 and 1973, with more than 500,000 at the peak.
Mr. Butler noted these tallies were much higher than the overall presence in Iraq and similar to the United States’ overall involvement in Afghanistan.
“I make this comparison only to put into perspective the massive military campaign the Vietnam War was, and the impact it had on millions of our military service men and women, their families and loved ones — 265,000 women served during the Vietnam War with 11,000 serving in Vietnam, 90% working as volunteer nurses,” he said. “Minorities had a significant presence in the Vietnam War, with over 300,000 African Americans serving, 80,000 Hispanics and approximately 43,000 Native Americans. Medal of Honor recipients illustrate the diversity of those who served, with 23 African Americans, five Asian/Pacific Islander Americans, 21 Hispanic Americans and three Native Americans receiving our nation’s highest military honor.”
Mr. Butler pointed out that although there were heroes during the Vietnam War, their heroism was not embraced as was the case in many other conflicts.
“Many came home to a divided country, with no celebration at all, even persecution and ridicule,” he said. “Hard to imagine Americans, who wore our military uniform and put their life on the line, being disparaged, rather than celebrated with pride, but sadly it did happen.”
He encouraged everyone to express appreciation and love for Vietnam veterans.
Soldiers and members of the local veterans organizations participated in a roll call of the more than 100 Vietnam veterans and veterans spouses and descendants present with each standing as their name was called. At the conclusion of the service, each was presented with a certificate and pin.
Roll call presenter Lt. Col. Chris Zotter, Commander, 1-10 Attack Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, said his generation has only known a grateful nation because of what the Vietnam-era veterans endured.
The Rev. Todd Thibault gave the benediction, quoting St. Pope John Paul II and hoping that someday there would not be the need for a ceremony such as this when people are no longer sent to war.
