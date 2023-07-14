FORT DRUM — Leaders from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, furled and cased their unit colors during a ceremony at Memorial Park on Friday.

The casing of the colors represents around 2,500 soldiers deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

