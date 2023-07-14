FORT DRUM — Leaders from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, furled and cased their unit colors during a ceremony at Memorial Park on Friday.
The casing of the colors represents around 2,500 soldiers deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
“This combat deployment is significant for the Soldiers and families of this brigade, for the 10th Mountain Division and the United States Army because, once again, we have been called to lead the way and start another climb to glory,” said Col. Matthew W. Braman, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support and acting senior commander, in a news release.
Braman added that many commando soldiers joined the 10th Mountain Division in order to get the chance to deploy. He also said they are trained and ready to accomplish the mission.
“We are excited as you write this next chapter in our history, and we look forward to your speedy and safe return,” he said in the news release.
He added that the families that are staying behind are also a part of the division.
“They know that we will make sure we take care of you while they’re gone. All of us are here with you, for you, as your loved ones answer the call, once again, to the nation,” he said.
They will be replacing the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio Army National Guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces, as announced in March by the Department of Defense.
