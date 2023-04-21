POTSDAM — A Fort Drum Chinook flew to Clarkson on Thursday to pick up 32 cadets and bring them back to the Army post for four days of training.
Lt. Col. Tobias R. Clark said they combined with Syracuse University and Cornell University which resulted in about 200 cadets being brought to Fort Drum.
They will be down there until Sunday and the Chinook will fly them back home to Potsdam.
In total about 50 cadets are taking part in the training exercise from Clarkson and 200 cadets total from all three programs.
This is done twice a semester, once near Colton and then this one, Lt. Col. Clark said.
“It’s kind of the pinnacle of the semester,” he said. “Everybody enjoys it and they look forward to the experience.”
Lt. Col. Clark said having the relationship with Fort Drum gives them the opportunity that other programs don’t have.
“Obviously the ability to fly in helicopters, but also access to premier training areas down here on Drum that we can help prepare cadets to ultimately become second lieutenants,” he said.
Cadets took part in land-navigation training which resulted in them using maps and compasses and finding points in the woods on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday cadets will do situational training exercises.
Lt. Col. Clark said they will assign platoon leaders and platoon sergeants a mission and then they will execute that mission.
“We’re not really evaluating their tactics, we’re just using tactics as a way to evaluate their leadership,” he said.
Cadets will be evaluated on how they lead, how they communicate, and their presence.
The cadets are staying on Fort Drum for the duration of the training.
