CLAYTON — The Clayton Community Band will open its 2023 season with a special performance.
The band will combine with Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division Band for a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive. Conductors will be Richard Badour of CCB and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Knight. This joint effort will fill the stage with approximately 70 performers.
The bands will play a variety of songs selected by both conductors for this special event.
Donations may be made the evening of the event to be shared between Hospice of Jefferson County and the Thousand Islands Performing Arts Fund. To reserve tickets, or for more information, contact the Clayton Opera House box office at 315-686-2200.
