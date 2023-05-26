FORT DRUM — While the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association’s weekly ride culminates at The Gal’s Place in Alexandria Bay, they will be riding onto post  today to honor members of the 10th Mountain Division who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Thursday night, after a ride, they gathered at the popular ice cream stand, and some told their stories. With Memorial Day on Monday, a day to commemorate those lost in their service to the nation, the New York 19-2, will continue their annual tradition of laying a wreath at the 10th Mountain Division monument.

