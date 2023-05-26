FORT DRUM — While the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association’s weekly ride culminates at The Gal’s Place in Alexandria Bay, they will be riding onto post today to honor members of the 10th Mountain Division who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Thursday night, after a ride, they gathered at the popular ice cream stand, and some told their stories. With Memorial Day on Monday, a day to commemorate those lost in their service to the nation, the New York 19-2, will continue their annual tradition of laying a wreath at the 10th Mountain Division monument.
Brian L. Overbey, commander, said the association is part of a national group that was started here in 2010, and their purpose of gathering is that they are motorcycle enthusiasts.
“We don’t claim territory, we just basically do charity rides to raise money for veterans and veterans organizations,” he said.
Membership requires experience as a combat veteran, but there is also an auxiliary, and support members. The commander said most of the auxiliary members are spouses and support members are mostly veterans who served, but not in combat. He has been commander since 2015. The group has 72 members.
He said the wreath laying started before he did, but it’s a tradition that they have kept.
“A lot of us served and retired out of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, so we’ve all lost soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division and once they moved that monument to where it is now, that just became a focal point for us,” he said.
Mr. Overbey was stationed at Fort Drum twice, once from 1986 to 1990 and from 1997 until his 2006 retirement.
During his time in the military, Mr. Overbey said he had lost people in Iraq.
“For me, it’s our chance to honor those who didn’t come home,” he said.
The motorcycle association has done a lot for the community, including giving clothing to homeless people, volunteering at the veterans pantry in Watertown, and more.
Throughout the world there are about 40,000 local groups in the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association and there are between 600 and 700 in New York state.
Mr. Overbey said one of the reasons he decided to join CVMA is because of how they treat veterans and what they do for fallen soldiers.
“If we don’t do it, nobody will,” he said.
Members of the CVMA get their bikes out as soon as Mother Nature cooperates, which Mr. Overbey said is usually at some point in April.
Their weekly Thursday ride culminates at The Gal’s Place, an ice cream shop in Alexandria Bay.
Kris J. Vanosdeo, a member with the CVMA, said it’s special to him to be able to take part it in the wreath laying ceremony.
“I remember that freedom isn’t free, and a lot of veterans and a lot of people died for the freedoms that we enjoy, and a lot of people made a lot of sacrifices, their bodies, their minds,” he said. “I try to remember those men that had fell when I was overseas.”
Memorial Day means a little more to Mr. Vanosdeo because he has seen what war looks like.
When Mr. Vanosdeo was a leader in Iraq, he didn’t lose any of his soldiers, but in total, 19 people died in the course of 11 months.
“I knew every single one of them,” he said. “They were all good people.”
He added it “absolutely” means more to him because he has known people who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
He was stationed on Fort Drum for six and a half years in 1988 and then became a corrections officer where he served 25 years as an officer. Once he was no longer working for corrections, Mr. Vanosdeo then joined the National Guard for 22 years.
Mr. Vanosdeo said he really enjoys being a part of this motorcycle group.
“It’s really nice because we’re our own support group,” he said. “We all like motorcycles, we all like the freedoms that we all enjoy.”
Frank J. Dorhan, public relations officer, and webmaster for the association, said they have been doing the wreath laying for as long as they’ve had the association.
“This is just our way to commemorate the weekend, and it’s a remembrance of those who have gone before us,” he said. “Whether that was lost in battle, or lost to other things since then. It’s just our way to remember those individuals that are near and dear to us.”
Mr. Dorhan was stationed at Fort Drum in March 1995. He went to South Korea before returning to Fort Drum and retiring.
He called himself “extremely fortunate” as he said every time he deployed, he brought all of the soldiers back with him.
“I count myself lucky for that,” he said.
