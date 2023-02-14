City continues study of violations at water plant

Watertown's water treatment and distribution complex, 1707 Huntington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A consultant on Monday night guaranteed that the city will be ready to apply for funding later this year to help come up with a solution to two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.

During a work session on Monday night, consultant Kevin Castro, with GHD Co., pronounced that the city will be able to apply for a federal grant and two state grants as the company continues to work on a pilot program to resolve the issues with the two byproducts.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.