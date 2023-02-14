WATERTOWN — A consultant on Monday night guaranteed that the city will be ready to apply for funding later this year to help come up with a solution to two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
During a work session on Monday night, consultant Kevin Castro, with GHD Co., pronounced that the city will be able to apply for a federal grant and two state grants as the company continues to work on a pilot program to resolve the issues with the two byproducts.
Mr. Castro provided a preliminary report on how the pilot program is going so far. The next set of numbers won’t be available until April.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said they will be needed so that the city can apply for a U.S. Department of Defense grant this summer.
“Because otherwise if we don’t, we are out another year and I don’t think we can kick the can down the road any further,” he said.
A third party other than GHD will have to prepare those numbers under the DoD grant requirements,
The project to resolve the issue will be expensive with Mayor Smith saying it will exceed $15 million. The city and Mr. Castro refused to speculate on Monday night further on its ultimate cost. However, two Development Authority of the North Country officials urged the city to finally come up with the solution that first surfaced more than 15 years ago.
Both the city and DANC are under federal Environmental Protection Agency administrative orders to fix the problems. DANC buys water from the city and provides it to Fort Drum and Pamelia. The city gets its water from the Black River.
DANC Executive Director Carl E. Farone and Carrie M. Tuttle, the authority’s chief operating officer, who were invited to attend the meeting, told city officials that they were worried that the city would not be ready to apply for the funds until 2024.
They brought with them an inch-thick report on the history of the byproduct issue, dating back to 2006.
The city needs to provide meet Safe Drinking Water Act standards “not only for the city, but for Fort Drum and Pamelia,” Ms. Tuttle said.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the EPA. The city water is drawn from the Black River.
Periodically, water customers receive postcards from the city notifying them of the two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels. According to the notices, the situation is not an emergency.
The city has been working on the pilot program for several months. The pilot program will see if the plan works. Now in its second phase, the study will be completed this summer.
The tests replicate the plant’s filter beds and water filtering through a sand layer and an alternative carbon material being tested. The city will need approval from the state Department of Health to proceed with the plan.
While the consultants are satisfied with the results of injecting ozone into the water to help with sedimentation, Mr. Castro said that the carbon filtration is not lasting as long as they had hoped.
Replacing carbon into the filtration tanks would be expensive, estimated at $1 million. It would be more cost effective to pursue a new sedimentation system, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday.
The current sedimentation system consists of an open basin in the river between two dams, believed to be the only one like it in existence. The new sedimentation tank would be enclosed to prevent stirring up particles.
The city plans to submit a report to the state Health Department at the end of the year, with design work beginning in the spring and construction later next year.
The city plans to bond for $3 million to correct the problem, in addition to applying for the three grants to help cover the cost.
