WATERTOWN — Critical upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant required to meet federal water safety standards are now expected to cost in excess of $50 million.
For more than a year, a Syracuse consulting engineering firm, GHD, has been researching a solution to reduce two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
But GHD has determined that the project will have to proceed with three different expensive processes to resolve the plant’s problems, City Council learned Monday night.
“It’s the worst case scenario,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix told council members.
The news came at the end of a meeting about the proposed $54 million city budget for 2023-24.
The city is under a federal Environmental Protection Agency administrative order to fix the problems. It needs to meet Safe Drinking Water Act standards.
Since last September, GHD has been working on a pilot testing program to determine the scope of the project.
While the city has been hesitant in saying how much the project would cost in the past, it was initially projected at $15 million and then probably exceeding $30 million.
But GHD has concluded the “probable project cost is $50 million,” according to the memo.
“It’s large bucks,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the EPA.
The city water is drawn from the Black River.
“The preliminary pilot testing results indicate this treatment combination is effective...,” GHD wrote in a May 22 memo to the city.
The project would include replacing the sedimentation basin in the Black River with a concrete structure built on Huntington Island at a projected cost of $22.7 million. The city has hoped that a new basin would not be needed.
A new ozone and production system would be built at the water treatment plant at an expected cost of $16.7 million. That system would inject ozone into the water to help with sedimentation.
The third part of the consultant’s findings consist of making improvements to the plant’s filter beds. The filter beds would be dug deeper and a granular activated carbon would be used in the filters, replacing a different material. The cost would be $10.7 million.
GHD is applying for two state grants and federal Department of Defense funding to help pay the project.
The city also has been talking to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Reps. Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney about securing “earmarks” with their help for the project.
The Development Authority of the North Country, which purchases water from the city, is responsible for 25% of the cost of the project.
The city’s $20 million fund balance is not available for the by-products project. Mr. Mix pointed out that the city cannot use the city’s fund balance from the general fund for water department projects.
City staff, however, suggested possibly using some of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward the project.
Periodically, water customers receive postcards from the city notifying them of the two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels. The most recent postcard went out to water users this week.
According to the notices, the situation is not an emergency.
The city provides water to Fort Drum, so that’s why the project is eligible for Department of Defense funding.
