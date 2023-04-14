POLAND — Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division stationed in Poland got a visit from country star Brad Paisley, the division reported on its Facebook page.
“A great big 10th Mountain Division thanks to Brad Paisley and his team for taking the time to visit some of our Mountain Soldiers who are currently deployed to Poland,” the post stated.
Mr. Paisley , whose top hits include “Whiskey Lullaby,” “Mud on the Tires” and “She’s Everything,” toured the base, where about 500 soldiers, including Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, are supporting NATO allies.
“A little musical taste of home really puts smiles on our face,” the Facebook post concludes.
The post drew several comments, including from Connie Alestock, who thanked the star for the visit and noted that her nephew was there and able to enjoy his music.
