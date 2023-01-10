COVID vaccine mandate lifted for military

Sgt. 1st Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on, Sept. 9, 2021, in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — In a memo issued Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III rescinded COVID-19 vaccination mandates for military members.

The Pentagon memo, through provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2023, removes the vaccination requirements for military branch personnel established Aug. 24, 2021, and the requirements for National Guard and Reserve personnel established Nov. 30, 2021.

