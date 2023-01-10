WASHINGTON — In a memo issued Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III rescinded COVID-19 vaccination mandates for military members.
The Pentagon memo, through provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2023, removes the vaccination requirements for military branch personnel established Aug. 24, 2021, and the requirements for National Guard and Reserve personnel established Nov. 30, 2021.
No one actively serving will be “separated solely on the basis of their refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination if they sought an accommodation on religious, administrative or medical grounds,” according to the memo.
Military departments will be directed to update records “to remove any adverse actions solely associated with denials of such (exemption) requests, including letters of reprimand,” the memo reads.
Departments will also be directed to stop any ongoing reviews of exemption requests.
Service members discharged solely because they were not vaccinated against the coronavirus as required and did not have an approved exemption may request corrections to the characterization of their discharge, according to the memo.
The Department of Defense says more than 2 million service members have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, accounting for 96% of personnel.
“The department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” the memo reads.
Other existing military policies on immunizations remain in effect. Requiring shots of fully approved vaccines isn’t new for the Active-duty and selected reserve personnel must still receive the seasonal influenza immunization each year, as well as at least a dozen other inoculations against diseases such as measles and tetanus.
The 2021 mandates for the coronavirus vaccine came amid the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant. At the time, President Joe Biden also required that all federal employees receive a vaccine or submit to weekly testing.
Challenges to such mandates have continued to play out in courts across the U.S.
