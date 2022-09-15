WATERTOWN — In recent weeks, the city’s Butler Pavilion became a haven for people who had nowhere else to sleep this summer. But it has since escalated into a situation of homeless-on-homeless violence, drug deals and vandalism to city property, according to an advocate for the homeless.
Last week, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith instructed the city’s code enforcement office to remove a mattress that a homeless person had been using at the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot.
Earlier this week, a couch, chair and cot were added to the pavilion.
“This is not an effective way to deal with the homeless,” said Ruth Lago, co-director of Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, a group of activists working for several months on plans to open a homeless center.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who’s been supportive of groups working to increase resources for homeless people, also thinks that the pavilion is not a solution.
At first, it was mostly homeless people in need at the pavilion, but it has turned into a dangerous situation, he said.
He said he has heard reports about an assault of a disabled veteran and “troublemakers” preying on homeless people at the pavilion by stealing their belongings.
There’s also been reports of drug deals taking place and homeless-on-homeless violence, Ms. Lago said.
She thinks it’s come to the point that it’s too dangerous because the homeless have developed a lack of trust with other people, she said.
Until now, the pavilion was a place where homeless people have congregated at night, using blankets and sleeping bags, and storing their belongings and food there.
On Tuesday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix had the furniture removed from the pavilion. Many of the homeless people have moved on, some have gone to the nearby Veterans Memorial Riverwalk to stay at night, Councilman Olney said.
He’s suggested installing closed-circuit television cameras at the pavilion and at the riverwalk to keep an eye on criminal activity after one man was seen jumping from the pavilion’s roof and leaving graffiti.
During summer months, homelessness becomes more visible because there are more homeless people trying to find some place to sleep at night.
But now that temperatures have already started dipping at night, homeless people will start looking for warmer places to stay, such as in the city’s many vacant buildings and houses, pushing the issue back out of view during the winter.
Ms. Lago’s group is working on a homeless center that would not be open 24/7.
The facility would offer shelter only during the night hours and the homeless people would have to leave the next morning.
WARM was looking at purchasing a house on North Pleasant Street from the city but it wasn’t suitable for the center. The idea also met resistance from neighbors, so now WARM will explore options for a building in a commercial area of the city.
The group wants to work with community to find a suitable site, Ms. Lago said.
There are other groups involved in efforts to help the homeless.
Transitional Living of Northern New York is about to open a temporary housing facility at 518 Pine St. in the former Angel’s Inn adult home. Extensively renovated, the single-room-occupancy facility would house 18 homeless men.
Transitional Living Services is in the process of hiring the staff needed to operate the facility 24/7, with the hope of a mid-October opening.
The agency was also awarded a $2.5 million state grant in an effort to provide better services and more housing opportunities for the area’s homeless population.
The organization is partnering with Credo and Neighbors of Watertown to construct a 60-unit homeless shelter, with 30 other affordable housing units for low-income households. The group is narrowing down options for where it will be built. The organization hopes to have the funding in place by the fall of 2023.
The county homeless steering committee also is looking at ways to combat homelessness. The committee is formulating its plan, which will offer several ways to deal with the issue.
The committee hopes to make an announcement about its recommendations in the next couple of weeks.
The county’s homelessness steering committee was formed after the issue came to the fore last summer when an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned, leaving dozens of tenants living in tents on the property.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.