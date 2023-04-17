Drum puts $2 billion into local economy

Soldiers perform tactical and training demonstrations during a Salute To The Nation Ceremony for Mountain Fest at Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — The regional economic impact of Fort Drum, the state’s largest single-site employer, remains strong, according to data from Advocate Drum and the Development Authority of the North Country.

In total, the organizations say the military post’s total gross output was a little more than $2.2 billion, with $1.6 million of that coming directly from spending.

