DEFERIET OBSERVES MEMORIAL DAY

In observance of Memorial Day, the village of Deferiet hosted a parade Sunday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- 60 years of commemorating Memorial Day in Henderson
- Vandalism closes Thompson Park pool
- PHOTOS: Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Ogdensburg
- PHOTOS: North country marks Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies
- Eisenhower Lock Visitor Center construction ongoing for spring 2024 opening
- College men’s lacrosse: Watertown’s Berkman, Salisbury win 13th NCAA Division III crown
- Massena remembers the fallen during Memorial Day ceremonies
- Spokes on the Green has soft opening over weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.