DEFERIET OBSERVES MEMORIAL DAY

In observance of Memorial Day, the village of Deferiet hosted a parade Sunday, led by the Carthage Central High School JROTC color guard. Participating in the parade were, from left, Cadet Command Sergeant Major Trevor McIntyre, Cadet Private First Class Grahm Reider, Cadet First Lieutenant Etha Marilley and Cadet First Lieutenant Lizzie Phillips with Cadet Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Natalie Collier leading from behind. The color guard was followed by Stuart Millersmith, Finnigan Anderson and Lowell Millersmith riding decorated bicycles. The parade also included antique cars — with Richard “Dick” Simmons transported village mayor Janet Zando, a float announcing grant funds that may be utilized to demolish the old post office along with the St. Regis Paper Mill and fire apparatus from the Deferiet and Natural Bridge volunteer fire departments. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

In observance of Memorial Day, the village of Deferiet hosted a parade Sunday.

