FORT DRUM — In anticipation of inclement weather on Friday, the Fort Drum garrison commander has issued a delayed reporting order.
Military and civilian mission-essential, emergency-essential, and weather-essential personnel will report as scheduled.
Unless notified by their chain of command or supervisor, all other personnel will follow delayed reporting times which include non-essential military personnel reporting at 9:30 a.m. and non-essential civilian personnel at 9 a.m.
Child and youth services on post will open at 8:30 a.m.
All appointments at various Fort Drum clinics or support services will begin at 9 a.m. and those with appointments scheduled before 9 a.m. should reschedule their appointments.
“We urge all members of the Fort Drum community to exercise caution when traveling and practice good winter-weather safety,” the U.S. Army Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division wrote on its Facebook page.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo describes the storm system as “complex,” featuring a combination of rain, snow and ice for parts of Western and Central New York beginning Thursday, although most of the precipitation forecasted for the north country is expected to fall as heavy, wet snow.
A winter storm warning took effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and will last until 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Lawrence County.
A winter storm warning that went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will turn into a lake-effect snow warning at 1 a.m. Saturday and remain in place until 7 p.m. Monday.
