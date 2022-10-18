FORT DRUM — Eight soldiers were taken to local hospitals on Saturday with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public Affairs for the 10th Mountain Division.
All of the soldiers were treated and have returned to duty, Lt. Col. Jacques said.
Lt. Col. Jacques said that the soldiers were in the training area as part of the Mountain Peak Exercise.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning as headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. They also state that people who have been drinking alcohol or sleeping can die of poisoning before having symptoms.
Lt. Col. Jacques said the incident remains under investigation.
“In situations like this, we typically conduct an investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident,” he said in a prepared statement.
