Fort Drum recaps year of infrastructure projects

A sign on Route 11 northbound welcomes people to Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — Eight soldiers were taken to local hospitals on Saturday with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public Affairs for the 10th Mountain Division.

All of the soldiers were treated and have returned to duty, Lt. Col. Jacques said.

