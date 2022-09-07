FINE — First responders and nearby campers helped evacuate a 66-year-old out of the wilderness after he slipped on wet, rocky terrain.
At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, forest rangers responded to the High Falls Loop in the Five Ponds Wilderness Area for a report of a subject with a possible broken leg.
The 66-year-old man from New Jersey had slipped on the wet and rocky terrain and received a deep cut to the shin.
A group camping nearby had bandaged the hiker’s leg and called for help. Fire departments from Star Lake and Cranberry Lake responded and requested a helicopter.
As a result, U.S. Army aviation personnel responded from Fort Drum and hoisted the patient for transport to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The extent of his injuries were unclear.
