WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a significant reduction in the acceptable maximum limit for a dangerous kind of chemical in drinking water that has been found on Fort Drum.
The EPA on Tuesday announced a proposal to cap the maximum amount for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking water across the country at 4 parts per trillion.
This would establish the first-ever national standard. In 2016, federal guidance suggested a cap of 100 parts per trillion, but that was not enforced. In 2016, Fort Drum’s wells read at 40 parts per trillion in one well, and 30 parts per trillion in another.
The chemicals, found in a once-popular formulation of firefighting foams, have been found around Fort Drum’s air equipment hangars and in its water supply. The post has 18 water wells around Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, but only five are active due to contamination. A multi-million dollar project pushed by Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand to drill new wells was included in federal legislation last year.
That $27 million investment will be used to build five new potable water wells on post, as well as pumps, monitoring wells and other features to ensure water quality. They will all be constructed away from any industrial buildings, to prevent accidental chemical contamination.
Fort Drum has had to turn off its on-post pumps entirely, and turned to municipal water suppliers when the EPA discovered carcinogenic chemicals in its water distribution system. The city of Watertown provides water through the Development Authority of the North Country to the post.
PFOS and PFOA were voluntarily phased out of American production between 2000 and 2006. They were found mostly in nonstick pans, furniture, cosmetics, household cleaners, clothing and packaged food containers. Teflon, Stainmaster, Scotchgard and SilverStone are some of the more well-known brands with these chemicals. They were also in firefighting foam, the source of Fort Drum’s contamination.
Before phasing out the chemicals in production, large quantities were released during the manufacturing processes and contaminated drinking water supplies near current or former manufacturing locations, according to the NSF International Public Health and Safety Organization.
When ingested, the chemicals have been linked to kidney cancer, testicular cancer, preeclampsia, thyroid disease, developmental defects in fetuses, liver tissue damage and immune system impairments.
“EPA’s proposal to establish a national standard for PFAS in drinking water is informed by the best available science, and would help provide states with the guidance they need to make decisions that best protect their communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
If these regulations are adopted, after a review process, the EPA would have the authority to shut down public water sources that are contaminated at levels above 4 parts per trillion. Federal legislation recently enacted has provided $10 billion to address water contaminants like PFAS, remove them from water sources or locate alternative, uncontaminated sources.
Sen. Gillibrand applauded the proposal Tuesday.
“PFAS chemicals seeping into our drinking water is a widespread crisis that is putting the health of millions of Americans at risk,” she said. “Today, I’m proud that EPA has heeded my call and is taking critical steps to set enforceable limits on toxic, cancer-causing causing PFAS chemicals in our water.”
Sen. Gillibrand has co-authored legislation that would have required the EPA to establish a limit like the agency is moving to do now, although it did not see a vote in either chamber of Congress.
She said she intends to continue working on the issue with the help of the EPA as the agency works to draft and implement its proposed rule.
