President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Cornwall, England in 2019. Jill Biden is expected to play a larger role if President Biden decides to run for re-election in 2024. Phil Noble/ WPA Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s expected re-election bid will thrust his wife, Jill Biden, further into the public eye, as the White House deploys the self-described introvert to help win over women.

The first lady is coming to Fort Drum on Monday to talk to families about employment opportunities with military wives.

