FORT DRUM — Megan E. Durst remembered how her grandfather talked about his passion for Fort Drum.
Her grandfather, retired Col. George H. Hallanan Jr., was credited with assisting in the reactivation of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) at Fort Drum back in the mid-1980s.
That’s why it was important for she and her sister, Allisa L. Waite, to attend a live military demonstration, Salute to the Nation, prior to the Mountainfest concert on Wednesday.
Her grandfather died in 2013 at the age of 95.
But he never forgot about his involvement in the expansion at Fort Drum that took place in 1985.
“It was a big part of his heart,” she said.
The two sisters brought their young children to watch the live demonstration that showed how Fort Drum was formed and how it expanded into the military installation that it is today.
A pair of Black Hawks flew into view from a wooded area and the helicopters slingloaded — or “dropped” — a pair of howitzers onto the Division Hill parade field.
Within a minute or two, soldiers set up the heavy, long-range weapons and fired off training artillery ammunition toward a wooded field.
The gunnery was loud and big puffs of gray smoke billowed into the air. The crowd, sitting in bleachers, applauded as the field was covered with smoke.
Ms. Durst’s 2-year-old son, Michael, covered his ears to try to tune out the loud bursts of gunfire.
It was the first time she’s been to the live demonstration, while her sister has attended other festivities in the past.
“We just appreciate everything that Fort Drum does for us,” Mrs. Waite said. “We just want to teach our kids about the sacrifices that the military makes for us.”
The event also was a time for appreciation, of both soldiers and the nation they serve.
“It was really moving,” Ms. Durst said.
The two sisters’ grandfather was in the Army for 34 years, serving in World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam.
He retired as deputy installation commander of Fort Dix, N.J., in 1974.
After that, he served on the staffs for Congressmen Robert C. McEwen and David O’B. Martin of New York’s 26th Congressional District.
It was during that time that he started working on reactivating what was then known as Camp Drum, which was only used for a few months of the year.
The sisters recalled how he went to local school districts complaining about the number of days that schools were closed during the north country’s bitter winters.
It got him thinking about what kind of role the camp could play in the U.S. Army. He started reporting to the Army, they remembered.
On Feb. 13, 1985, the division was reactivated at Fort Drum, making it the first Army division formed in 10 years and the first located in the Northeast since World War II.
Sitting in the VIP section, World War II veteran of the 10th Mountain Division Hilton R. Labow, 98, attended his first Mountainfest on Wednesday, and watched all the action.
He’s become a bit of a Fort Drum celebrity in recent weeks. Three weeks ago, Mr. Labow, who lives part of the year in Harrisville and the other in Montana, was given a chance to witness some of the modern Army’s most interesting equipment.
At the demonstration, he saw soldiers dressed in the kinds of white uniforms that an elite division of Army soldiers wore while fighting in Italy.
Mr. Labow was a member of that elite division, after training at Camp Hale in Colorado and Camp Swift in Texas before Fort Drum became a military installation.
“They’re wearing the white uniforms like you did, grandpa,” his grandson Jason Siebel said.
The live demo was bringing back a lot of memories to him.
He was involved the crucial battle of Riva Ridge and climbed Mount Belvedere in some of the division’s most famous action against the Germans.
Mountainfest featured a day of outdoor events that were free to the public.
The day concluded with the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert, featuring Justin Moore with special guest Lauren Alaina.
