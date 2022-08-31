FORT DRUM – The first civilian has been named into the 10th Mountain Division Warrior Legends Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Fort Drum leaders, members of the community, as well as invited guests attended the ceremony for the newest Hall of Fame members.
FORT DRUM – The first civilian has been named into the 10th Mountain Division Warrior Legends Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Fort Drum leaders, members of the community, as well as invited guests attended the ceremony for the newest Hall of Fame members.
Two people were inducted as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class — Susan Grant Raymond, who sculpted the Military Mountaineers Monument as well as two other tributes at Memorial Park, and Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Robert F. Pleczkowski, who is the former 10th Mountain Division chaplain.
Ms. Raymond also is responsible for creating the bronze reliefs on the North Country Honors the Mountain Monument at Thompson Park in Watertown.
Her father, Ned Grant, was a former secretary-treasurer for Groswold Ski Company in Denver, which would provide wooden skis for the 10th Mountain Division during World War II.
Ms. Raymond is the first civilian inductee into the Hall of Fame.
“It’s wonderful to be back here, it always is,” she said in a news release. “And it’s because of those three monuments. They span many years and there are so many variables with each of them — the purposes, the funding, the teamwork.”
Mr. Pleczkowski was the 10th Mountain Division Support chaplain during Operation Enduring Freedom IV. He served about 30 years in the United States Army Reserves at all levels from battalion chaplain to deputy change of chaplains as well as every echelon of religious support.
“I was a typical Reserve chaplain, working my one weekend a month, two weeks here and there,” he said in a release.
He called his deployment to Iraq with the 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas before being reassigned to Fort Drum and deploying to Afghanistan “a turning point.”
“In this division, we talk about excellence a lot,” Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander said in a news release. “What does excellence mean? Not only do you meet the standard, but you exceed the standard, consistently. The individuals who we recognize today represent excellence.”
After the Hall of Fame ceremony, four members were inducted as the Man of the Mountain or Woman of the Mountain.
The Man of the Mountain or Woman of the Mountain is awarded to civilians who help improve the quality of life of Fort Drum soldiers and families.
Honorees are Stephen Todd, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES superintendent who they say advocates for the military base and children in local school districts; Joseph Butler, former Watertown Mayor and civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for New York in 2019; James Corriveau, who served as director of Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works from 2006 until 2015 and began working on the military base in 1974 as a lieutenant and engineer; and Patricia Cerjan, the wife of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan. Fort Drum says Ms. Cerjan was “instrumental in the transformation of Fort Drum of the 1980s.”
Ms. Cerjan is also credited for fostering a culture of pride as well as making a foundation for families living on the military post.
Staff Writer
