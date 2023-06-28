FORT DRUM — A former Fort Drum soldier and a local teen were found guilty on Wednesday of all 11 counts in the kidnapping and killing of another Fort Drum serviceman.
Guilty verdicts came back in the case against Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and his former girlfriend’s brother, Hannan Aiken, now 19, formerly of Watertown, for kidnapping and killing Cpl. Hayden Harris in December 2020 after a dispute the two soldiers had over swapping their vehicles. The killing took place in Byram Township in Sussex County, New Jersey, some 220 miles from Fort Drum.
Mellish and Aiken were found guilty on 11 counts including murder, kidnapping, carjacking, weapons possession and hindering the investigation.
Two Sussex County prosecutors, Sahil Kabse and Shaina Brenner, handled the prosecution.
“Guilty on all counts,” said Jonathan McMeen, an assistant prosecutor in Sussex County who is handling media requests. “Guilty for both defendants.”
The jury returned the verdict after deliberating for more than 10 hours. Deliberations resumed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
The two defendants stood trial together. Aiken, who was 16 at the time of the murder, was tried as an adult.
The trial began May 22 and lasted six weeks, with 350 exhibits, 22 state witnesses and one witness for the defendants. Aiken’s mother testified.
The two defendants forced Cpl. Harris at gunpoint to ride in the backseat of a pickup truck for more than four hours to Byram Township, and then shot him in the head. His body was found partially covered by snow next to a cul-de-sac in the northern New Jersey township.
Mellish agreed to swap his Chevrolet Silverado for Harris’s Ford Mustang in July 2020, months before the corporal was killed in December.
But Cpl. Harris was dissatisfied with the circumstances of the transaction and wanted his Mustang back, which angered Mellish.
Cpl. Harris was having trouble getting the pickup truck registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
The two soldiers agreed to return the vehicles back to each other. They met in a Glen Park parking lot, where Mellish ordered Cpl. Harris into the backseat of the Silverado.
Prosecutors obtained video evidence from a cellphone showing Aiken brandishing a handgun just hours before meeting up with Mellish.
The teen gave a statement to police pointing out that Mellish was the killer.
The trial was initially postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Issues of competency to stand trial for Aiken also had to be determined and whether Mellish was going to represent himself during the trial.
Attorney Joel Harris represented Mellish, while Thomas F. Militano and Matthew Young from the public defender’s office handled the case for Aiken.
The Army posthumously promoted Pvt. Harris to the rank of corporal.
