FORT DRUM — A former Fort Drum soldier and a local teen were found guilty on Wednesday of all 11 counts in the kidnapping and killing of another Fort Drum serviceman.

Guilty verdicts came back in the case against Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and his former girlfriend’s brother, Hannan Aiken, now 19, formerly of Watertown, for kidnapping and killing Cpl. Hayden Harris in December 2020 after a dispute the two soldiers had over swapping their vehicles. The killing took place in Byram Township in Sussex County, New Jersey, some 220 miles from Fort Drum.

