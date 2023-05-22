FORT DRUM — The trial involving the murder and kidnapping of a Fort Drum soldier in 2020 got underway in a New Jersey courtroom on Monday afternoon.
Former Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and his former girlfriend’s brother, Hannan Aiken, now 19, formerly of Watertown, are accused of kidnapping and killing Cpl. Hayden Harris in December 2020 after a dispute the two soldiers had over swapping their vehicles.
Opening statements were being held in Sussex County, New Jersey, before Sussex County Judge Michael C. Gaus.
Mellish and Aiken are being tried together.
The trial is expected to last several weeks, a court official said.
The trial was expected to begin last year but was put on hold until it was determined whether Aiken was competent to stand trial.
Aiken, who was 16 at the time of the murder, is being tried as an adult.
Mellish was preparing to represent himself, but changed his mind. He filed a motion for his standby attorney, Joel M. Harris, to take over the case.
The two defendants are accused of forcing Cpl. Harris at gunpoint to ride in the backseat of a pickup truck for more than four hours to Byram Township, and then shooting him in the head. His body was found partially covered by snow next to a cul-de-sac in the northern New Jersey township.
Mellish allegedly agreed to swap his Chevrolet Silverado for Harris’s Ford Mustang in July 2020, months before the corporal was killed in December.
But Cpl. Harris was dissatisfied with the circumstances of the transaction and wanted his Mustang back, which angered Mellish, prosecutors have said.
Cpl. Harris was having trouble getting the pickup truck registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The two soldiers allegedly agreed to return the vehicles back to each other. They met in a Glen Park parking lot, where Mellish ordered Cpl. Harris in the backseat of the Silverado.
At that point, however, Mellish no longer owned the Mustang. He had sold the sports car several months before the killing.
Fort Drum reported Cpl. Harris missing on Dec. 17 and his body was discovered the next day. Aiken and Mellish were apprehended by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy stopped them in the Silverado on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
The teen allegedly held Cpl. Harris at gunpoint in the backseat during the more than 300-mile drive to New Jersey, while Mellish drove the corporal’s pickup there.
Prosecutors obtained video evidence from a cellphone showing Aiken brandishing a handgun just hours before meeting up with Mellish.
The teen allegedly gave a statement to police pointing out that Mellish was the killer.
The Army posthumously promoted Pvt. Harris to the rank of corporal.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.