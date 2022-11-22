FORT DRUM — Fort Drum civilians and soldiers had a busy weekend digging out barracks, clearing roads and freeing school buses after a lake-effect snowstorm dumped nearly 5 feet of snow on post.

Fort Drum officials in a news release said the post received 54 inches of snow from the storm that began Friday and extended to Sunday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.