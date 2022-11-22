FORT DRUM — Fort Drum civilians and soldiers had a busy weekend digging out barracks, clearing roads and freeing school buses after a lake-effect snowstorm dumped nearly 5 feet of snow on post.
Fort Drum officials in a news release said the post received 54 inches of snow from the storm that began Friday and extended to Sunday.
The Fort Drum Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security said the first two “Do Not Report” days were due to the weather conditions but added that Sunday afternoon into Monday, the “Do Not Report” order was about recovery operations and limiting people on the streets.
“Having grown up here, and then being back here since 2009, I don’t recall where we got this much snow in such a quick period of time,” Eric Wagenaar, deputy to the garrison commander, said in the release. “It’s amazing that the forecasters got it exactly right, 4 to 5 feet. People tend to underplay forecasts a little bit — ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ We saw it.”
Fort Drum also had an early release day on Thursday, a day before the storm arrived to allow people to prepare for the storm.
Mr. Wagenaar credited the Fort Drum Public Works crews for their efforts through the storm.
“They’ve been performing amazingly, going on four days now,” he said. “PW immediately made the adjustments and exchanging the equipment with the right capabilities to handle the changes in weather conditions.”
Public works crews had help from the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum engineer units when they dug out barracks and the access control points at the height of the storm.
Soldiers from the 91st Military Police Battalion 642nd Engineer Support Company used their heavy equipment to unbury Child and Youth Services’ buses and clear the parking lot at South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.
Sgt. Richard Therien, a horizontal engineer on the project, noted that one of the challenges was the overall depth of snow.
“It makes things go slower than we are used to,” he said. “If it is like a foot or two, then we can easily go right through it, make big berms and clear out the snow. But when it’s piled this high, then it gets harder for us to do that.”
Sgt. Therien said that soldiers think the work is fun because they got to operate their equipment in a way that helps the community.
Fort Drum returned to normal duty status on Tuesday.
“It is difficult to find words that can properly describe our amazing civilian workforce on Fort Drum,” Mr. Wagenaar said in the release. “Our civilian team worked tirelessly to open essential services and, while extremely difficult, they also ensured emergency services remained capable of responding during the storm. I would be remiss if I did not also mention the civilian employees who reported to duty through blizzard conditions to meet their essential duty requirements, while also ensuring their own homes and families were safe. This was truly an amazing accomplishment all around.”
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul requested that the Biden administration declare a federal emergency for 11 counties hit hardest by the storms; Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Genesee, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Niagara, Oneida and Wyoming. That declaration was approved Sunday night, allowing federal funds to cover costs of local and state response and freeing up support for emergency operations.
