500 from Drum will aid NATO in eastern Europe

Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson speaks during a change-of-command ceremony in September after becoming commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, is one of about 500 soldiers deploying from the military post to eastern Europe.

The 10th Mountain Division Headquarters and staff are deploying to southeastern Europe for what Maj. Gen. Anderson called “ongoing operations.”

