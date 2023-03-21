FORT DRUM — Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, is one of about 500 soldiers deploying from the military post to eastern Europe.
The 10th Mountain Division Headquarters and staff are deploying to southeastern Europe for what Maj. Gen. Anderson called “ongoing operations.”
They are replacing the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters.
“We’re there, principally, to assure our allies that are over there in that troubled region of our commitment to their defense and our treaty obligations,” Maj. Gen. Anderson said.
Soldiers will also do training with their allies and conduct operations as an alliance.
There is not a return date. Maj. Gen. Anderson said they will continue to operate until they are relieved or their mission ends.
The last Fort Drum operational deployment to Europe was when soldiers deployed to Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s, but this will mark the first time 10th Mountain Division Headquarters will be in Europe since the end of World War II.
All of the headquarter members will deploy sometime in early April.
“If we can prevent conflict in Ukraine, do our part to defend and protect, to stabilize NATO and Europe, then it’ll be a good mission,” the general said. “I do believe that hard training, demonstrative excellence, and interoperability of allies presents a formidable deterrent for anybody who is thinking of expanding conflict. We work hard to develop that true capabilities to show just that.”
He said for the most part not much will change on Fort Drum due to the deployment.
“In terms of what the north country will see, it’ll look and feel a lot the same,” he said.
Monday also marked 20 years since Operation Iraqi Freedom began, and the commanding general was deployed there in 2005 and 2006, 2008 and 2009, and 2018.
“Lots of incredible memories of comrades and people,” he said, adding that the thing he remembers most are the “amazing people that serve, that chose to serve.” He said those people made all Americans proud.
“I was just glad to be a part of their number,” he said. “Proud of the work we did.”
The 2nd Brigade will deploy to the Middle East in July.
“The 10th Mountain still is supporting operations in Inherent Resolve there in Iraq and in Syria,” he said. “We’re really proud of that mission, and again we just continue the work to help all of our allies over there and partners over there to the point where they can secure themselves, keep ISIS from coming back. That’s the real important part of that mission.”
The last time a 10th Mountain Division commanding general deployed, Maj. Gen. Anderson said, was when Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes deployed to Afghanistan. He said several 10th Mountain Division commanding generals have deployed.
