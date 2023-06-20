FORT DRUM — The Fort Drum community and Gold Star families honored fallen 10th Mountain Division soldiers at the annual remembrance ceremony Tuesday in Memorial Park.

“It is and always will be our sacred duty to honor our fallen,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander in a news release. “It is fundamental to who we are, and if we fail to perform this hallowed obligation, we will lose our way.”

