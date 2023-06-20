FORT DRUM — The Fort Drum community and Gold Star families honored fallen 10th Mountain Division soldiers at the annual remembrance ceremony Tuesday in Memorial Park.
“It is and always will be our sacred duty to honor our fallen,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander in a news release. “It is fundamental to who we are, and if we fail to perform this hallowed obligation, we will lose our way.”
Maj. Gen. Anderson met with Gold Star family members for a breakfast in their honor.
“You have my heartfelt respect and gratitude for coming up here to help us remember your loved ones and what they mean to all of us today,” he said in the news release. “We cannot repay you, but your presence today helps to keep your loved ones alive in our hearts so we can reflect on what matters in life and what matters in the profession of service to others.”
A large wreath was placed in front of the Military Mountaineers Monuments by Maj. Gen. Anderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh, 10th Mountain Division, and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser.
Wreaths were also placed by soldiers in front of the bronze plaques that show the name of 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum soldiers that died in support of military operations around the world.
Retired Chaplain (Maj.) Jeff Struecker, a United States Army Ranger Hall of Fame inductee who was deployed more than a dozen times overseas throughout his career that spanned just over two decades. He was a guest speaker during the ceremony.
He spoke about a 1993 operation to capture the Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid that most people know from the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.”
The raid ended with an 18-hour firefight with two Black Hawk helicopters getting shot down. This resulted in the death of 18 service members and more than 70 people were wounded.
However, there is one thing missing from the film, Mr. Struecker said, and that is when the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment joined.
“The battalion sergeant major is right in front of me, and he gathers his NCOs around and tells them what is being asked of them,” he said in the news release. “I listened to this sergeant major as he prepared his men to go out into the city streets, and fight and die right next to us. He said, ‘Men, those are Americans out there, and whatever it costs us, we’re going to get to them and we’re going to get them out of there.’”
Mr. Struecker called a fellow Ranger, Keni Thomas, who also served during the Battle of Mogadishu. Mr. Thomas talked about the battle that lasted throughout the night and into the day, as Rangers fought their way out of the city.
The task force initially had 135 Rangers on the ground, 78 ended up being wounded, and 18 were dead by nightfall.
“There’s only about 30 of us left to fight,” Mr. Thomas said in the news release. “But the guys in the vehicles kept coming and we needed — we counted on — the 10th Mountain guys. At 4 a.m., I was part of the link-up team and I go up to the first vehicle and a young guy jumps out. He’s a PFC (private first class) and I knew he wasn’t one of us.”
After Mr. Thomas learned that the soldier was from the 10th Mountain Division, the soldier said “Hey, sir, I’m just a mechanic.”
“I looked at him, and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the guy that just came through that firefight that I’ve been listening to for 12 hours. Your weapon looks like you’ve been using it. Yeah, buddy, I don’t think you’re just a mechanic anymore. I think what you are is an American soldier, and right now you are my hero. Let’s go.”
Mr. Thomas told the soldiers who attended the ceremony that he hopes they will remember that no one is “just a,” talking about the young soldier who said he was just a mechanic.
