FORT DRUM — Fort Drum community housing continued to keep high ratings in the most recent Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey that is done with the Army’s Residential Communities Initiative program.
The Mountain Community Homes was ranked eighth overall and was first among United States Army Installation Management Command-Readiness.
It also had a score of 81.7, which is considered “very good,” with the United States Army Forces Command. The survey was done at 43 installations between October and December of 2022. About 1,153 households on Fort Drum participated.
“We are extremely proud of what our team in the Housing Division and Mountain Community Homes is doing to provide comfort and care to our families,” said Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, in a news release. “We share that success with all of our community partners, who are equally committed to the well-being of Soldiers and their families.”
The overall score dropped from 82.4 down to 81.7, but the property score did increase from 77.8 to 78.6.
The post’s unaccompanied housing, The Timbers, was in the “Outstanding” range and received a Platinum A List Award for service excellence.
“I’m grateful to the residents who took the time to fill out the survey, and we continue to welcome feedback so we know where to focus our attention,” Myer said in the news release. “There’s a lot of pride we can take from survey results. But at the end of the day, I want to assure community members that we take constructive criticism seriously because that is how we can effect change.”
Residents on Fort Drum can join the resident advisory board in their housing community, and more information is available at www.fortdrummch.com/rab/.
Community members can also stay informed through the Lendlease US Communities app which will allow for people to submit work orders, contact their property management team, communicate with other residents using a community bulletin board, and access resources and information. Fort Drum Housing Hotline is also available at 315-772-6666.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.