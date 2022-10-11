Fort Drum to start training exercise across north country

Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division pull security during Mountain Peak in 2016 on Fort Drum. Photo courtesy of Fort Drum

 10th Mountain Division and Fort

FORT DRUM — One of the largest military training exercises, Mountain Peak, will start today on Fort Drum.

There will be soldiers, vehicles, and support personnel that will be required to execute the training, people should expect increased activity and noise in the north country.

A non-commissioned officer from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, checks on his soldiers during Mountain Peak 2016 on Fort Drum. Photo courtesy of Fort Drum
