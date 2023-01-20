FORT DRUM — The D-Series Winter Challenge culminated with an award ceremony rewarding the team that had the best score with a trip to Camp Hale in Colorado.
“Going through the D-Series again, it was great,” said Spc. Alex M. Folz who was participating in his second consecutive D-Series, when his team came in second place. Spc. Folz was a part of the team that finished first this year, with a score of 109.27 out of a possible 120 points and a perfect score on seven of the 10 events.
Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson complimented each of the teams that competed in the D-Series Winter Challenge 2023.
“This division got better because of your efforts and our Army is better for it,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson.
The name “D-Series” references a winter training event that soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division went through from March to April 1944 in Colorado, in order to help prepare them for combat in Italy during World War II. The training that took place on Wednesday and Thursday this week was meant to emulate the culminating training in 1944.
This year’s winning team, 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, actually originally formed in May 1942. The army then prepared a brand-new camp to house the 87th Infantry Regiment on the Continental Divide at Camp Hale, in Colorado where they moved in late December 1942.
The winter of 1942-1943, the battalion conducted extreme cold weather and high-altitude training as well as tested over one hundred types of equipment and vehicles.
Spc. Folz said he enjoyed going through the challenge again this year.
“It makes me really live all the memories that I’ve heard about past people going through the D-Series back when they were preparing,” he said. “Just to be able to do pieces of what they did is really special.”
Spc. Folz felt as though the rappelling was the most difficult challenge for him, and specifically hooking into the rappel and going down the cliff.
His team participated in the first day of the event, Wednesday, where he said going through the slush was another challenge.
“I definitely wouldn’t say (it was) easier (competing in the second year), maybe a little bit less nerve-wracking as we have done the experience before, but still we knew we just had to give our best step and that’s always just fun doing,” he said.
Participating with his friends was something Spc. Folz really enjoyed.
“There’s something different about just doing tough things together with people that want to be there,” he said.
Spc. Folz went on to say that the D-Series help prepare soldiers tremendously.
“The D-Series definitely helps with everything, you put a lot of weight on your back and you’ve got to walk a lot of miles, which is basically light infantry down to a tee,” he said. “All the skill tasks that we have to do along the way, easy simple skill task, but you have to be masters in them. If you’re not masters, it’s not going to translate to battle.”
A trip to Colorado to visit Camp Hale and see where the 10th Mountain Division originated as well as going to Camp Vail in Colorado to practice skiing is the reward.
Capt. Laquon D. Brown led the winning squad and he said he was proud of his team.
“It’s a great feeling, especially for these guys, they’ve been practicing really hard starting since last year, so it’s definitely a big relief for them and they’re ecstatic about it,” he said.
He said his team took a step back after coming in second last year, and went back to perfect the basics.
Capt. Brown said the elements didn’t play a huge role because they are used to training in the slushy conditions that were seen on Wednesday.
“It’s the most important thing the 10th Mountain Division can do, get back to our roots of being Alpine, being the Mountain Division,” he said.
His team will be in Colorado for about a week.
“If you’re not striving to be the best at your craft, then you’re in the wrong line of work,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.