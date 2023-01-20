FORT DRUM — The D-Series Winter Challenge culminated with an award ceremony rewarding the team that had the best score with a trip to Camp Hale in Colorado.

“Going through the D-Series again, it was great,” said Spc. Alex M. Folz who was participating in his second consecutive D-Series, when his team came in second place. Spc. Folz was a part of the team that finished first this year, with a score of 109.27 out of a possible 120 points and a perfect score on seven of the 10 events.

