FORT DRUM — People who live and work on Fort Drum are expected to experience rolling power outages over the course of the next two weeks.
Fort Drum officials said in a news release that emergency planners and repair teams are practicing responding to electrical issues.
Leaders on the installation are encouraging people who are going to be affected to use the event to ensure their home is stocked to ensure safety during a power outage and needs are recognized and mitigated in advance of an emergency.
Most outages are expected to last a short time, but some will last several hours. The disruptions will be advertised through Fort Drum’s installation communication platforms with as much notification as possible.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.