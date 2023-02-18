The Fort Drum Directorate of Human Resources’ Soldier and Family Readiness Division offers essential resources to community members designed to enhance quality of life and promote resilience and self-reliance. The SFRD earned Department of Defense certification for its military family readiness program, having met all national standards for its support services to the community. Mike Strasser/Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

FORT DRUM — Fort Drum has earned certification from the Department of Defense for its Military Family Readiness Programs, meaning the post has met all national standards for support services to the community.

The certification is required for an Army installation to continue to have a family readiness program, and is renewed every four years.

