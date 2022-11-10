FORT DRUM — With members of the north country and Fort Drum in attendance on Thursday, the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony took place at Memorial Park on Fort Drum.

“Paying respect to our veterans, and homage, is significant,” Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a news release. “It is really our duty, not just of soldiers, but as citizens to remember the service rendered by our veterans.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.