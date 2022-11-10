FORT DRUM — With members of the north country and Fort Drum in attendance on Thursday, the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony took place at Memorial Park on Fort Drum.
“Paying respect to our veterans, and homage, is significant,” Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a news release. “It is really our duty, not just of soldiers, but as citizens to remember the service rendered by our veterans.”
The Military Mountaineers Monument in Memorial Park shows how selfless veterans are, Maj. Gen. Anderson said.
“Today, we recognize our veterans, for it is our day, your day,” retired Command Sgt. Maj. David Martel said in a news release. Sgt. Maj. Martel also served as the 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser. “Being a veteran means you are woven into the fabric of freedom for this country. You are part of that forever.”
Sgt. Maj. Martel went on to say that those who wear a uniform deserve to have their story shared.
“My story is important, not because it’s particularly unique, but because it is crucial for those of us who served to share their stories with others,” he said. “It’s called being an ambassador — a soldier for life.”
Telling their stories, and sharing the history allows for veterans to recall good and bad times, Sgt. Maj. Martel said, and he asked that veterans continue to be connected to friends and colleagues in the service.
“There are some here who are on their first tour and some who are ready to get out, and I ask them to share their stories with you,” he said. “No matter, you will always be a soldier for life. Be proud of your time, tell your story, stay connected.”
