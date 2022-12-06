FORT DRUM — More than 300 noncommissioned officers gave children a “Mountain of Toys” Monday for their yearly campaign that provides children with one more gift during the holiday season.
The tradition was organized through the Sergeants Major Association over the previous 27 years and this is the second year that a group of NCOs marched toys from the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy to the USO facility on post.
“This means a lot to the NCOs who participated today, and all the (NCOA) classes who donated to the program to do so,” Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Newman, NCOA commandment, said in a news release.
The goal was to collect enough toys and donations to support more than 900 families, and Sgt. Maj. Newman believes they will hit their goal.
Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser, applauded NCOs for participating in the drive as well as their commitment year-round to taking care of soldiers and families.
“This is what we do as noncommissioned officers — take care of Soldiers and take care of the formation to get the mission done, and make sure they have what they need to set them up for success,” he said in a news release.
Sgt. Maj. Joe McLaughlin joined the morning’s ruck march and has been involved in the holiday campaign since it started.
“We’ve been doing this for many years now, and it just shows how much people are willing to support those who might be needing a little help this holiday season,” he said. “That’s always been the idea behind it. And if we could include an NCO road march to build camaraderie and support our Soldiers at the same time, then I think it is worth our time and effort.”
