FORT DRUM — More than 300 noncommissioned officers gave children a “Mountain of Toys” Monday for their yearly campaign that provides children with one more gift during the holiday season.

The tradition was organized through the Sergeants Major Association over the previous 27 years and this is the second year that a group of NCOs marched toys from the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy to the USO facility on post.

