FORT DRUM — Members of the Fort Drum community gathered at the Prisoner of War Cemetery on Friday to place a wreath at the grave of an Italian soldier in honor of Italy’s Armed Forces Day and National Day of Unity.
“These graves are on Fort Drum, and so it is our responsibility to take care of them,” Col. James Zacchino, Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander said in a news release. “Just as it is equally important for us to honor these service members who died here, as we would want our soldiers who died in other countries to be honored and remembered.”
Fort Drum began placing a wreath at gravesites a decade ago until it became an official request from the Italian embassy, which also provides the wreaths for the ceremony.
Pvt. Rino Carlutti was born April 14, 1922 in S. Daniele del Friuli, Udine and served in the Italian army. He was assigned to a logistics company during World War II and was captured on May 11, 1943 in Tunisia. He joined scores of Italian POWs who were sent to an internment stockade at Pine Camp, now known as Fort Drum.
When Pvt. Calutti was 22, the soldier was severely injured in a car crash and died on Oct. 17, 1944 at Sampson Naval Hospital, near Seneca Lake. Another Italian soldier, Pvt. Renato Facchini, died on June 27, 1944 in a drowning accident.
Both soldiers were buried at the POW Cemetery, but Pvt. Facchini was disinterred from the cemetery on Aug. 6, 1957 by request from his family and has since been returned to Italy.
In the 1970s, attempts were made to find Pvt. Calutti’s relatives, with help from the Italian ambassador to the United States and a court stenographer and Camp Drum, Henry V. Cumoletti. Fort Drum says little else is known about Pvt. Cumoletti.
The first permanent POW camp in New York was established at Pine Camp, or Fort Drum during World War II and it opened on Sept. 20, 1943. It housed 1,000 Italian POWs who came directly from the North African and Sicilian campaigns whose ages ranged from 18 to 56 and the senior-most ranking member was a 26-year-old sergeant major.
The POWs said they were treated well at Camp Pine and were surprised by not having to ration their food.
“There’s no rationing here. They get plenty of everything they never had before,” an interpreter said to the New York Sun in 1944.
German POWs also were at Pine Camp and arrived there in May 1944 and were housed in separate compounds due to high tensions between the countries.
The Italian POWs were granted weekly supervised travel to Watertown, under guard after Italy surrendered to allies on June 6, 1944.
No riots or major escapes were reported at Pine Camp.
The last German POWs left Pine Camp in May 1946 and the camp was deactivated.
The cemetery is located outside the cantonment area on Route 26, next to Sheepfold Cemetery.
