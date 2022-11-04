Fort Drum lays wreath at grave of Italian soldier

Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Thomas McCort, Fort Drum garrison chaplain, participates in the annual wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the sole Italian soldier buried at the Prisoner of War Cemetery on Route 26, just outside the cantonment area. Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

FORT DRUM — Members of the Fort Drum community gathered at the Prisoner of War Cemetery on Friday to place a wreath at the grave of an Italian soldier in honor of Italy’s Armed Forces Day and National Day of Unity.

“These graves are on Fort Drum, and so it is our responsibility to take care of them,” Col. James Zacchino, Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander said in a news release. “Just as it is equally important for us to honor these service members who died here, as we would want our soldiers who died in other countries to be honored and remembered.”

