FORT DRUM — Memorial Park was the scene as dozens of Fort Drum scouts and family members placed wreaths at the foot of the Military Mountaineers Monument to honor fallen veterans on Saturday.
Wreaths were also placed at the granite pedestals on Heroes Walk, which commemorates military operations that 10th Mountain Division soldiers participated in since 1994.
Thousands of volunteers nationwide and abroad did the same at cemeteries and memorials for National Wreaths Across America Day.
“This was special because we could honor people who protect us and who helped us get to this moment,” Cub Scouts Pack 26 member Joseph Kieffer said in a news release.
The wreaths were placed to pay tribute to all branches of the armed forces and prisoners of war, Gold Star families and first responders.
Over 50 wreaths were sponsored at Fort Drum through Wreaths Across America. Fort Drum Girl Scouts Service Unit 512 manager Jessica Beck said they would like that number to increase and include veterans’ graves in Fort Drum cemeteries.
MaryAnn, Ms. Beck’s daughter, participated in the ceremonies on Saturday.
“Thinking about the people who died and the things that have happened in the military, it kind of made me sad,” she said in the release. “But I’m really happy that we are honoring them.”
Representatives from Girl Scouts Service Unit 512, Boy Scouts Troop 26 and Cub Scouts Pack 26 were the wreath bearers and color guard for the ceremony.
