WATERTOWN — In conjunction with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, the Fort Drum Transition Assistance Program will host a career summit for service members and Amplify, a career workshop for military spouses on Nov. 2 at Fort Drum.
The two programs will be at the Fort Drum multipurpose auditorium.
All participants are also invited to a hiring fair the following day, Nov. 3.
The Nov. 2 career summit will include a networking reception and workshops focused on career planning, using LinkedIn, salary negotiation and resume writing starting at 8 a.m.
Special guests will be Medal of Honor Recipient Ryan Pitts and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) John Wayne Troxell, former senior enlisted adviser to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. All service members, including National Guard members and Reservists, are invited to attend the summit.
Military spouses are invited to attend Amplify, a free event that leads military spouses through career preparation, professional development and networking best practices. Attendees will leave with an improved resume, a professional photo and a professional network. Registration is required, and space is limited. Acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
On. Nov. 3, more than 70 employers, including national corporations, regional companies and local businesses, will attend a hiring fair for transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers. Many recruiters will interview potential employees during the hiring fair which starts at 1 p.m. in The Commons on Fort Drum.
