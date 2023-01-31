FORT DRUM — Kids and adults alike were extremely excited to see first lady Jill Biden on Monday.
Jorden L. Brown, facility director at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center on Fort Drum, said that the kids “made the visit.”
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 12:15 am
“Some of the verbiage we heard from the kids was really great,” she said. “The kids were really excited to have her here and we were just very honored that she was here and we got to showcase what we do.”
Monday’s visit is believed to be the first time a sitting first lady has visited the Army post.
While speaking with Mrs. Biden, Ms. Brown said she told the first lady what Child Youth Services on Fort Drum really looks like, and what the South Riva center does.
“It was a great opportunity,” she said. “I know Dr. Biden is very passionate about childhood education, or education in general, so it was really great to talk to her about what we do here and have her feedback.”
Ms. Brown said that Mrs. Biden showing up during the middle of winter shows her true character.
“It’s not an easy task to come when snow is pelting in your face and the sidewalks could be slippery,” she said. “I think it’s a true character of who she is as the first lady in really wanting to represent herself and the White House to ensure that she’s hearing those stories right from the source.”
Ms. Brown called it an honor and a privilege to speak and meet with Mrs. Biden and that it’s something she will pass on to her children.
Leticia Zielinski, who serves as the transition services specialist for the Fort Drum Transition Assistance Program and as the outreach coordinator with the Employment Readiness Program, said that it was nerve-wracking, but also exciting to have the ear of the first lady, and that she does anticipate changes happening.
“The conversations that we had, just as the whole group, the USO, and Chantee (Collins, who serves as the transition specialist for the Fort Drum USO Training Program), and Cornell (Cooperative Extension), and them, with the employers that were there … they were very impressed and we switched cards,” she said. “They did realize that we were working on a lot of the same projects.”
Ms. Zielinski said she wants presumptive employers to know that military spouses want to work.
The Employment Readiness Program offers free services to spouses, eligible dependents, veterans and service members at any level or stage of transition. They offer help with resumes, seminars, interview preparation and LinkedIn classes.
For more information and job postings, visit the Employment Readiness Program’s Facebook page at wdt.me/EmploymentReadiness.
Staff Writer
