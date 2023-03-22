FORT DRUM — Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division leaders signed the Month of the Military Child Proclamation at the Commons on Tuesday, recognizing youths as integral members of the armed forces community and applauding their strength and resilience.

The Department of Defense established the annual commemoration in 1986 to thank the children of service members and veterans for their service and sacrifices and to draw attention to programs and support available to military families.

