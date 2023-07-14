Fort Drum man rescued from Inman Gulf gorge

Rainbow Falls, Inman Gulf in the state Tug Hill Forest. Photo courtesy of Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust

PINCKNEY — A 20-year-old Fort Drum man was rescued from a gorge at Inman Gulf in the Tug Hill State Forest by state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers on the afternoon of July 8.

Eight rangers “set up a rope system to retrieve” the hiker, according to a DEC’s ranger activity newsletter, in an operation that took nearly three hours.

