Jamaal Mellish

FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum soldier and former Watertown teen accused of killing another soldier are scheduled to go on trial in October.

Former Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and his former girlfriend’s brother, Hannan Aiken, 17, are accused of kidnapping and killing Cpl. Hayden Harris after a dispute the two soldiers had over swapping their vehicles nearly two years ago.

