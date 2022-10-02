FORT DRUM — Fort Drum’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’s Community Recreation Division became a National Gold Medal Award finalist for park and recreation management at an awards presentation in Phoenix, Ariz. last week.
“This award demonstrates to the Fort Drum community and our customers that we are committed to providing them with top-tier programming, activities and facilities based on a worldwide standard,” Charlie Rhode, coordinator of the Fort Drum Community Recreation Division, said in a news release.
Candidates were asked to show the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration how they do well in managing their agency and why that is their most outstanding effort; highlight activities undertaken externally and internally to connect with the community; examples of the results; innovation and creativity; issues of public access; community health; climate-ready parks; and any challenges that were faced as well as how they addressed the challenges.
The National Gold Medal Award honors public park and recreation agencies as well as state park systems throughout the United States that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to services with attention to fiscally sound business practices.
This was the first time that Fort Drum applied for the award, which was created in 2012.
One other Army installation and two Navy bases were the other top finalists for the FMWR programs across the world.
Fort Drum’s Community Recreation Division includes outdoor recreation and the recreational shooting range; Robert C. McEwen Library; Remington Park and Recreational Lodging; Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers; Automotive Skills Center; sports, fitness and aquatics, and three fitness facilities.
The Community Relations Division hosts events throughout the year such as community fun runs, volksmarches, hiking trips, and life skills classes for single soldiers and book readings and bike rodeos for kids.
