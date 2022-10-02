Rebecca Morgia, Fort Drum Community Recreation Division chief, accepts the 2022 National Gold Medal Award for park and recreation management by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration during an awards presentation Sept. 20 in Phoenix, Ariz. Provided photo

FORT DRUM — Fort Drum’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’s Community Recreation Division became a National Gold Medal Award finalist for park and recreation management at an awards presentation in Phoenix, Ariz. last week.

“This award demonstrates to the Fort Drum community and our customers that we are committed to providing them with top-tier programming, activities and facilities based on a worldwide standard,” Charlie Rhode, coordinator of the Fort Drum Community Recreation Division, said in a news release.

