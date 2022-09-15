FORT DRUM — The results are in from a 2022 tenant satisfaction survey, and Fort Drum ranked sixth in overall satisfaction among 43 installations under Army Residential Communities Initiative housing and first among IMCOM-Readiness installations.

The Army’s website describes RCI as the Army’s privatized housing program in the United States with 34 RCI projects across the country encompassing 49 locations and consisting of 87,000 homes. The Army also says that the current occupancy rate is higher than it has ever been.

