FORT DRUM — The results are in from a 2022 tenant satisfaction survey, and Fort Drum ranked sixth in overall satisfaction among 43 installations under Army Residential Communities Initiative housing and first among IMCOM-Readiness installations.
The Army’s website describes RCI as the Army’s privatized housing program in the United States with 34 RCI projects across the country encompassing 49 locations and consisting of 87,000 homes. The Army also says that the current occupancy rate is higher than it has ever been.
IMCOM, which is short for Installation Management Command, is defined by the Army as a program that “integrates and delivers base support to enable readiness for a globally responsive Army.” The program employs more than 50,000 civilian professionals as well as 1,700 active duty soldiers operating at 75 installations around the world and delivers services to soldiers, civilians and families who live, work and train there.
The overall housing at Fort Drum received a score of 82.4, which is classified as “very good” and is one point lower than a year ago. Two residential areas also received an “A List Award” for customer service excellence.
“The overall score is a direct reflection of how well Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes strives to ensure that residents are satisfied with family housing,” Jennifer Berry, Fort Drum RCI housing manager, said in a news release. “We take this opportunity to recognize where we can find avenues of improvement and become more involved.”
Ms. Berry said MCH staff will organize different events to have residents feel more connected to the community, such as a monthly “Coffee with the Chiefs” forum, which involves police and fire officials as well as holiday decorating contests.
A total 242 exterior renovations and 62 interior renovations at Mountain Community Homes have been completed since March.
“With 1,044 homes being touched by renovations, it will take a bit of time before everything is complete,” Ms. Berry said in the release. “However, the results have exceeded expectations and these upgrades are certainly bringing our junior enlisted family housing to a new level.”
Fort Drum’s garrison commander, Col. James Zacchino Jr. said he appreciates the people who participated in the survey, and that he also encourages more people to provide feedback.
“We are incredibly pleased to have scored as well as we did, but rest assured, we also see where there is work to be done and we’re getting after it,” he said in the release. “We owe it to every soldier and family member at Fort Drum to provide them with quality homes and safe communities, and I’m confident that our Mountain Community Homes and RCI teams are committed in that effort.”
