FORT DRUM — The end of September marked the end of the fiscal year on Fort Drum as well as the deadline for the military post to execute congressionally appropriated funds in support of critical garrison missions.
The closeout process is led by the Fort Drum Directorate of Resource Management team to ensure directorates have met their financial obligations and that everyone has what they need.
“This is not something that most people know about, or are involved with, because just a few key people throughout post make this happen,” DRM director Mark Hawes said in a news release. “Most people hear ‘fiscal year-end closeout’ and they think people are rushing to waste the government’s money. That’s just not what this is about at all.”
As part of the 2022 fiscal year, several Directorate of Public Works infrastructure projects for roadways and roofs were completed. The renovation of two of the barracks buildings, replacement of a failed chiller system in the Education Center as well as a new communication system for the Mountain Operations Center were also completed.
The Building 2708 Central Maintenance Facility renovation project is designed to improve maintenance capabilities for the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and ensure enhanced safety for soldiers as well as greater protection of infrastructure and the environment.
As part of the building design, a three-stage filtration system and a paint booth will be included. That three-stage filtration system will include carbon filtration devices that will remove contaminants before they get into the environment in an effort to reduce toxic and hazardous air emissions in compliance with New York State Air Emission Control regulations decrease soldier exposure to harmful chemicals contained in primers that are used in helicopter maintenance.
The project is estimated to cost more than $4 million.
“This is an important one, because it improves readiness capabilities while reducing environmental, health and safety risks from emerging contaminants in future operations,” said Norman McGuire, deputy director of the Directorate of Public Works. “The facility is designed with maximum engineering controls and capture-and-containment capability that will ensure efficient transitions to new weapons systems or chemicals that may be required for new or existing systems sustainment.”
During fiscal year 2022, the 925th Contracting Battalion and Mission and Installation Contracting Command, or MICC completed 2,991 contract actions, which is the highest in the MICC, with an average procurement acquisition lead time of 4.5 days, the lowest in the MICC, the release said.
DRM budget officer Erin Wilcher said that the system has been effective every year because of advanced preparation.
“Prior planning is the key to ensuring all available funding will be executed in direct support of critical garrison funding priorities,” she said. “It takes a team of dedicated professionals, and we have good relationships with the other agencies, to make the process work. And with fiscal uncertainties going forward, it’s good that we can go after things in advance since we don’t really know what our budget will look like this coming year.”
